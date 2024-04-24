Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office awards Lompoc Corporal John Reyna with Victim Service Award

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office awarded Corporal John Reyna with the Victim Service Award, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

"This award recognizes individuals for their outstanding Investigative efforts and compassion for victims of crime," wrote the police department in a press release.

"Corporal Reyna showed great dedication and service in the past year while investigating violent crimes in the city of Lompoc, particularly the Victor Deluna homicide. The Lompoc Police Department is proud of Corporal Reyna and would like to congratulate him on receiving this prestigious award."

