Santa Barbara County deputies arrest two Lompoc residents for violently attacking victims in their home

LOMPOC, Calif. – Deputies arrested two Lompoc residents for violently attacking two people after pushing their way into the victims' home on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office later identified the Lompoc residents as a 21-year-old male and a 23-year-old female.

SBSO said the call came in around 12:23 p.m., and deputies responded to the 4000-block of Capella Drive in Lompoc for the report of a battery that had just occurred.

The two Lompoc residents knocked on the victims' door and soon pushed their way inside, where they attacked the adult male and female victims, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also noted that the two Lompoc residents knew the victims prior to the attack.

"During that attack, [the 21-year-old] brandished a handgun, threatened the male victim and struck him in the head with the handgun," wrote the sheriff's office.

After the attack, the 21 and the 23-year-old slashed the victims' tires, and then fled the scene.

In communication with CHP, the sheriff's office said a CHP officer caught the two young adults on Central Avenue at D Street around 1:51 p.m., where they were ultimately arrested without further incident.

SBSO said the 21-year-old Lompoc man was was arrested for residential burglary (felony), assault with a deadly weapon (felony), battery (misdemeanor), criminal threats (felony), conspiracy (felony), vandalism (felony), brandishing a firearm (felony), violation of a restraining order (misdemeanor), carry a loaded firearm in public (felony), possession of a un-serialized “ghost gun” (felony), possession of a controlled substance while being in possession of a firearm (felony), carrying a loaded firearm while committing a felony (felony), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor). He is being held without bail.

As for the 23-year-old Lompoc woman, the sheriff's office said she arrested for residential burglary (felony), assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (felony), battery (misdemeanor), criminal threats (felony), conspiracy (felony), vandalism (felony), vandalism (felony), dissuading a witness (felony), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bail.