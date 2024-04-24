Skip to Content
One person killed in crash on Highway 1 near Santa Maria

Published 6:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One person has been killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Black Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the accident was reported at 5:54 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

