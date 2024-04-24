One person killed in crash on Highway 1 near Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One person has been killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Black Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the accident was reported at 5:54 p.m.

Vehicle vs Parked Semi Truck: In the area of Black Rd/HWY 1, Santa Maria. Heavy damage reported to vehicle under semi, heavy extrication required, one fatality confirmed. SBC & SMR Fire on scene. More information come. CT 5:54pm. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) April 25, 2024

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.