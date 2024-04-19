Cellular service outage reported in Cuyama; restoration expected by Friday evening

CUYAMA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department warns residents in Cuyama that there is a cellular outage for AT&T customers in the area that impacts their ability to reach emergency responders via 9-1-1 Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, AT&T is currently working to restore service which is expected to be fully restored around 8 p.m. Friday.

AT&T has an interactive service outage info map here.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.