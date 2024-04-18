Skip to Content
CHP units engaged in northbound pursuit on Highway 101 north of Highway 154 Thursday

CHP Buellton
By
New
today at 11:02 am
Published 11:09 am

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) units are currently engaged in a high-speed pursuit on northbound Highway 101 north of the Highway 154 exchange Thursday morning.

According to CHP, a driver did not stop after a traffic collision and refused to pull over when contacted by law enforcement.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

