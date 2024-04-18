CHP units engaged in northbound pursuit on Highway 101 north of Highway 154 Thursday
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) units are currently engaged in a high-speed pursuit on northbound Highway 101 north of the Highway 154 exchange Thursday morning.
According to CHP, a driver did not stop after a traffic collision and refused to pull over when contacted by law enforcement.
This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.