Santa Maria declares impasse in labor negotiations with local firefighters union Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria declared an impasse in negotiations with Fire Fighters Union Local 2020 on Thursday which means the parties will now enter the mediation process.

Negotiations began in November of 2023, but the parties were unable to come to a decision about a new labor contract stated the City of Santa Maria in a press release about the impasse declaration.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the Fire Fighters Union has rejected all three contract offers from the city and employees will continue to work under the terms of the current contract which expired in December of 2023.

"The City Council remains committed to an agreement that works financially within the City’s budget constraints while demonstrating its continued commitment to public safety," Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said.

In February of this year, firefighters and their supporters protested outside of the City Council chambers asking for higher wages that reflect both the volume of work as well as the local cost of living.

According to supporters of the wage increase present at the protest in February, Santa Maria is the second busiest fire department in all of Santa Barbara County while also one of the lowest-compensated departments countywide.

Fire Fighters Union Local 2020 explained that over the last 12 years, the City of Santa Maria has lost 40 percent its fire crews and job applicant numbers have dwindled from over one thousand applicants to less than one hundred for ten currently open positions.