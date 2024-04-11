Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria declares impasse in labor negotiations with local firefighters union Thursday

Dave Alley/KEYT
KEYT
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 4:54 pm
Published 5:26 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria declared an impasse in negotiations with Fire Fighters Union Local 2020 on Thursday which means the parties will now enter the mediation process.

Negotiations began in November of 2023, but the parties were unable to come to a decision about a new labor contract stated the City of Santa Maria in a press release about the impasse declaration.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the Fire Fighters Union has rejected all three contract offers from the city and employees will continue to work under the terms of the current contract which expired in December of 2023.

"The City Council remains committed to an agreement that works financially within the City’s budget constraints while demonstrating its continued commitment to public safety," Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said.

In February of this year, firefighters and their supporters protested outside of the City Council chambers asking for higher wages that reflect both the volume of work as well as the local cost of living.

According to supporters of the wage increase present at the protest in February, Santa Maria is the second busiest fire department in all of Santa Barbara County while also one of the lowest-compensated departments countywide.

Fire Fighters Union Local 2020 explained that over the last 12 years, the City of Santa Maria has lost 40 percent its fire crews and job applicant numbers have dwindled from over one thousand applicants to less than one hundred for ten currently open positions.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
emergency responders
Fire Fighters Union Local 2020
KEYT
labor negotiations
mediation process
santa barbara county
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content