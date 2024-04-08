Two men hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Minami Park in Santa Maria Sunday.

On Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024, around 1:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at Minami Park near the intersection of Depot Street and Battles Road state Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

Arriving officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place at the scene of a large peaceful gathering and two adult men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, the suspects arrived uninvited to the large gathering, confronted participants shortly before the shooting occurred, and fled the scene before the arrival of first responders.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.