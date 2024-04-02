Lompoc Police Department to use over $700,000 in federal funds for public safety upgrades

LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced the Lompoc Police Department received federal funding of $728,000 for the 2024 fiscal year to help with public safety upgrades.

The city said the community project funding is for the implementation of a cutting-edge computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management system (RMS) for the Lompoc Police Department, aimed at enhancing public safety and service efficiency throughout the community.

"Lompoc’s CAD-RMS project was one of 6,600 earmarks totaling $12.655 billion signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 9, 2024," wrote the city.

Organizers said this funding is a significant step towards the enhancement and modernization of Lompoc’s emergency response infrastructure.

"The CAD-RMS system will streamline communication between emergency responders and dispatchers, ensuring quicker response times to incidents, more accurate data management, and ultimately, improved outcomes for residents and visitors alike," said the city.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said "The City of Lompoc is deeply appreciative of the support provided by the federal government through the Community Project Funding process and would like to express sincere gratitude to U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal for his invaluable support, advocating for the allocation of $728,000 for the enhancement of Lompoc Police Department's Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System. The implementation of a state-of-the-art CAD-RMS system will empower our first responders with the tools they need to better serve and protect our community. Thank you for recognizing the importance of ensuring a secure and technologically advanced future for Lompoc and its citizens."

Members of the community with questions relating to the CAD-RMS project can contact Lompoc city staff at 805-875-8226.

For more on this story, tune in to Your News Channel tonight starting at 4 p.m.