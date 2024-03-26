Santa Maria FFA chapter makes big impact during state’s leadership conference in March

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Several Santa Maria students made a big impact during the California State Future Farmers of America (FFA) Leadership Conference held from Mar. 21-24 in Sacramento.

After a five-day, nine-round interview process, two Santa Maria FFA Chapter students were selected as officers to represent the Golden State out of over 100,000 FFA California members.

Senior Melissa Lua-Duarte was selected as California State FFA Treasurer and now-graduate Carlos Nunez Jacuinde was selected as California State FFA Reporter.

"This process was both challenging yet incredibly rewarding," beamed Lua-Duarte. "It was amazing to be

able to share my story and meet so many individuals throughout the process during the state conference. I look forward to these next 365 days of service to California FFA."

“The interview process was really intense and exhausting, but at the end of the day my

dream was accomplished, and I am very excited to serve as a California FFA State Officer, relayed Nunez. "I enjoyed meeting all the other candidates throughout the process and look forward to this coming year.”

State FFA Officers are elected annually by delegates from each FFA California chapter and are tasked with leading the state's FFA organizations as well as manage FFA component programs explain the California FFA's website.

According to the California FFA, officers delay heading to college for a year while serving their term at the California FFA Center in Galt.

“This prestigious and historic achievement that Melissa and Carlos have attained validates and supports what the members and advisors of the Santa Maria FFA chapter have always believed and known about Carlos and Melissa, and that is that these are two very talented, extremely hardworking, and inspiring leaders," said Department Chair Mark Powell. "They both wanted to inspire the students not only from the Santa Maria community but all students across the state who have stories and backgrounds similar to theirs, which in my opinion is a crucial trait of true leaders leading by example.”

Carlos Nunez Jaciunde was also the State Proficiency in Fruit Production for his work in the local strawberry industry and he has now qualified to compete at the national level.

The Santa Maria FFA chapter took a total of 28 students to the statewide leadership conference with four seniors earning FFA State Scholarships as well as the South Coast Regional winner and state finalist for their website and National Chapter Awards, two students serving as conference delegates, two students serving as Committee and Sub-Committee Chairs, and six members competed in the State Finals Parliamentary Procedure Contest

“Being a delegate for the California state FFA was one of the most memorable and exciting opportunities I have ever had," explained Junior Emma Rodriguez. "I was able to be in a subcommittee, give a report to the South Coast region, vote on the FFA constitution, and vote for the 2024-2025 state officers."

Scholarship winners were Melissa Lua-Duarte who won $1,800 from the Almond Board of California, Ayari Portillo Maritnez who won $1,250 from the Betty Bushong Memorial, and Vanessa Nunez Jacuinde and Prela Delgado Paniagua who each won $1,000 from the Jamie Lynne Pettey Memorial.

Delgado stated, “I am extremely grateful for California FFA and the Jamie Lynn Pettit Scholarship, as being the youngest of four and being the first to go to college, this opportunity brought me

a step closer to paying for college as I will be attending to Cal Poly SLO for Agriculture Science!”