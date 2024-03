LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police are turning to the public for help in identifying the woman pictured below who was involved in a retail theft at Ulta Beauty in Lompoc on Thursday morning.

According to Lompoc Police, about $1,038 worth of merchandise was stolen around 9:42 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.