Teen pedestrian transported with major injuries after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 16-year-old Righetti High School student was hit by a car while walking in the pedestrian crosswalk at Union Valley Parkway Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol-Santa Maria Area (CHP), the teen sustained major injuries from the collision and was transported to Marian Medical Center before being airlifted to Madera Children's Hospital for further treatment.

On Mar. 21, around 7:40 a.m., the 16-year-old was northbound on Hummel Drive while walking to school when she was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound state CHP.

The driver of the vehicle and two independent witnesses reported that "the sun's glare severely impaired visibility at the intersection" and the driver rushed to the young woman's aid and remained with her until emergency medical personnel arrived detail CHP.

CHP asks that anyone with additional information contact Officer P. Lopez at 805-608-6310.

Kenny Klein, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's Public Information Officer, issued the message below Thursday in response to the incident.