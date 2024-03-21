Lompoc Police deploy new body-worn and improved in-car cameras Thursday

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Department announced the deployment of body-worn cameras for its officers on Thursday.

Alongside the new body-worn cameras, upgraded in-car camera systems were also deployed in an effort to improve transparency and accountability explain Lompoc Police Department.

"The journey to this phase began over five years ago, driven by a shared vision of enhancing public safety and officer accountability. Throughout this period, the unwavering support of the Lompoc City Council and the diligent efforts of the Lompoc City Staff have been instrumental. Their dedication ensured the inclusion of this critical project in the city's budget, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the welfare and security of our community," stated a press release about the body-worn camera deployment from Lompoc Police Department. "These devices will provide an objective perspective during police-public interactions, enhancing the trust and mutual respect between the police force and the community."

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the computer system and redaction software necessary to support the camera additions and enhancements where also made available through a grant provided by One805.

"The Lompoc Police Department remains dedicated to exploring and implementing innovative solutions that enhance our community's safety and quality of life," explained Lompoc Police Department. "We believe that deploying body-worn cameras is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure Lompoc remains a safe, vibrant, and welcoming city for all."