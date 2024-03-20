Santa Maria man arrested for arranging to meet with minor for sex Wednesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested in a parking lot after he arrived thinking he was meeting a woman to have sex with her 11-year-old daughter during a law enforcement operation Wednesday.

On Mar. 20, 2024, around 9 a.m., detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department conducted an operation in the city that led to a man arranging to meet with a woman he believed would facilitate sex with her 11-year-old daughter detail Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 37-year-old Santa Maria man used social media messaging to arrange the meeting and was arrested in a parking lot after he had arrived at the scene.

The man was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sex acts as well as electronically sending and soliciting harmful/obscene sexual material state Santa Maria Police Department.

The case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for filing detail Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective McCorkle with the Special Victims Unit at 805-928-3781 ext. 2453 or the Communication Center at ext. 2277.