Fire teams responded to single-story residential fire in Santa Ynez Saturday evening

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 1:36 pm
Published 1:41 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a single-story residential fire in the 800 block of Carriage Drive in Santa Ynez Saturday evening.

The people inside the home smelled smoke, got outside safely, and kept the fire limited to their attic above the garage by using a garden hose detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire was knocked down before the county-based fire crews arrival and there was moderate damage to the building for the fire first reported around 6:21 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

