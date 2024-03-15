North Branch Jail celebrates first graduating class from solar training program Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the first batch of graduates from the Northern Branch Jail Solar Installation Training Program on Friday.

The four graduating inmates completed a 60-hour introduction to a solar course offered through GRID Alternatives Central Valley which began on Feb. 16, 2024 detailed Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the graduation.

The program's syllabus includes construction and electrical basics, learning the National Electrical Code, comprehending the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners concepts, and demonstrating proper industry OSHA safety training.

The objective of the vocational course is for participants to gain skills required for entry-level positions in the solar industry as well as meet with potential employers at their graduation ceremony where they will have an exhibition of their new skills as part of their final exam.

That objective aligns with the County's Realignment goals by providing proven, hands-on training in photovoltaic installation and enabling a successful transition into the solar industry explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.