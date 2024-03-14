Solvang Chamber of Commerce joins statewide equal pay initiative

SOLVANG, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Solvang Chamber of Commerce announced their endorsement of the California Equal Pay Playbook, a comprehensive resource for generating fair pay practices statewide.

"We are thrilled to be part of this statewide initiative towards achieving pay equity," said

Tracy Beard, representing the Solvang Chamber of Commerce. "By endorsing the California Equal Pay Playbook and joining forces with like-minded organizations, we are taking tangible steps towards creating a fairer and more inclusive workplace for all."

The California Equal Pay Playbook was compiled using focus groups and interviews with California Equal Pay Pledge signatories that represent organizations of various sizes and industries from across California.

First partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Pay Equity Task Force announced that over 200 California-based companies, groups, and municipalities have signed onto the public commitment to pay equity to coincide with National Equal Pay Day on Mar. 12, 2024.

"Paying workers fairly is not just a moral imperative; it's also a strategic move for businesses," explained Tracy Beard. "It enhances talent retention, fosters innovation, and bolsters brand reputation."