Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Sunday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a launch window for Sunday, Mar. 10, at 7:13 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 23 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX also announced backup launch opportunities until 11:13 p.m. as well as Monday, Mar. 11 starting at 7:14 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Following first stage separation with its payload, the booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

This will be the 16th flight of the Falcon 9 which has previously launched the following missions: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 11 previous Starlink missions.