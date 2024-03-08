Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Sunday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

KEYT
By
today at 3:57 pm
Published 4:09 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a launch window for Sunday, Mar. 10, at 7:13 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 23 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX also announced backup launch opportunities until 11:13 p.m. as well as Monday, Mar. 11 starting at 7:14 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Following first stage separation with its payload, the booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

This will be the 16th flight of the Falcon 9 which has previously launched the following missions: Sentinel-6 Michael FreilichDART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 11 previous Starlink missions.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
falcon 9
KEYT
rocket launch
spaceport
spacex
Starlink satellites
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content