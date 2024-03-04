Three people taken by ambulance following two-vehicle collision on La Purisima Road Saturday

LOMPOC, Calif. – Three people were medically transported after a two-vehicle collision on La Purisima Road Saturday afternoon.

In the first vehicle, an adult male driver and a female passenger with moderate injuries required extraction from the vehicle by removing the windshield detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The adult female driver in the other vehicle had minor injuries at the scene report Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all three people were taken by ambulance to a Lompoc emergency room for the incident which had a call time of 3:17 p.m.