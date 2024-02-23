Skip to Content
Emergency responders on the scene of helicopter crash off Foxen Canyon Road east of Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 10:04 am
Published 10:28 am

GAREY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a helicopter crash off Foxen Canyon Road north of Garey Friday morning.

The single operator of the small helicopter was not injured detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the helicopter was spraying pesticides over fields when it experienced a mechanical issue and made a crash landing in an agricultural field.

The pesticide tanks were empty before the crash landing and emergency responders remain on the scene explain Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

