Fire teams responded to a structure fire on Crescent Avenue in Orcutt Friday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 1:13 pm
Published 1:21 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Crescent Avenue in Orcutt Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported from the scene state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were able to knock down the fire ten minutes after the initial call came in around 12:53 p.m. when a passerby called 911 detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews remain on the scene as part of the fire response.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

