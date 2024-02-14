City of Santa Maria and local labor group agree to two-year contract on Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620 approved a two-year labor agreement on Friday.

SEIU Local 620 represents 313 general employees of the City of Santa Maria after voting on Friday to approve the negotiated contract.

“The City Council and I value our employees, whose contributions are critical to providing a variety of public services,” said Interim City Manager Alex Posada. “We are pleased to have negotiated this wage and benefit agreement, which will be presented at the City Council meeting on February 20, 2024, for ratification. We look forward to continuing to make Santa Maria a great place to live and work.”

SEIU Local 620 was reached for comment on Monday and has not responded to your News Channel.