Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

City of Santa Maria and local labor group agree to two-year contract on Friday

City of Santa Maria
By
February 13, 2024 11:01 am
Published 11:10 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620 approved a two-year labor agreement on Friday.

SEIU Local 620 represents 313 general employees of the City of Santa Maria after voting on Friday to approve the negotiated contract.

“The City Council and I value our employees, whose contributions are critical to providing a variety of public services,” said Interim City Manager Alex Posada. “We are pleased to have negotiated this wage and benefit agreement, which will be presented at the City Council meeting on February 20, 2024, for ratification. We look forward to continuing to make Santa Maria a great place to live and work.”

SEIU Local 620 was reached for comment on Monday and has not responded to your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
labor contract
SANTA MARIA
SEIU Local 620

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content