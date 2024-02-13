Lompoc man arrested following standoff Tuesday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 27-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for domestic violence and other felony violations following a standoff Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 13, around 9:45 a.m. deputies located a wanted man inside a residence in the 3800 block of Via Isla state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man had an outstanding Ramey warrant for domestic violence in Santa Barbara County explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities surrounded the home and began to order the man to peacefully surrender using a loudspeaker detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that the man was inside the residence with a six-month-old child and was observed holding the child while looking out the window at the law enforcement presence.

Around 10:27 a.m., the 27-year-old left the residence out the back door and was apprehended by deputies explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Lompoc man was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felony domestic violence, felony child cruelty, felony preventing a victim from calling 911, felony false imprisonment, and felony preventing or dissuading a witness state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man is currently being held on a $200,000 bail and the child did not require medical attention after the incident detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.