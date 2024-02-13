Fire crews responded to solo vehicle rollover off Highway 101 east of Los Alamos Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – One man was extracted after a pickup truck rollover off Highway 101 southbound near the junction with Alisos Canyon Road Tuesday.

The male driver required light extrication from first responders and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Emergency Room by helicopter with moderate injuries explain the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the truck was found 100 feet off the roadway and the female passenger got herself out of the vehicle and appeared uninjured.

Highway 101 remains open state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.