Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire crews responded to solo vehicle rollover off Highway 101 east of Los Alamos Tuesday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 11:44 am
Published 12:11 pm

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – One man was extracted after a pickup truck rollover off Highway 101 southbound near the junction with Alisos Canyon Road Tuesday.

The male driver required light extrication from first responders and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Emergency Room by helicopter with moderate injuries explain the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the truck was found 100 feet off the roadway and the female passenger got herself out of the vehicle and appeared uninjured.

Highway 101 remains open state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content