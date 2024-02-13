Falcon 9 launch currently scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a launch window from 4:30 p.m. to 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 a Falcon 9 carrying 22 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

Additional backup windows are available on Thursday, Feb. 15 starting at 1:34 p.m. state SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch wil begin on SpaceX's X (formerly known as Twitter) account about five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the second flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster which previously launched a Starlink mission.

The booster will return following first-stage separation to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.