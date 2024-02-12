One man is dead and another transported with major injuries following collision on Highway 246 east of Lompoc Sunday

LOMPOC, Calif. – One man is dead and another was transported with major injuries following a collision on Highway 246 west of Mission Gate Road on Sunday.

California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP)released the identity of the man who was declared dead at the scene as 44-year-old Lompoc resident Nils G. Gustavson.

The man transported with major injuries to Lompoc Medical Center following the collision was a 28-year-old man from Solvang detailed CHP.

On Feb. 11, around 3:36 p.m., Gustavson was driving his 1997 SAAB four-door sedan westbound on Highway 246 west of Mission Gate Road at an unknown speed while the driver of a 2023 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 explain CHP.

According to CHP, Gustavson was driving with approximately half of his vehicle in the eastbound lanes and ultimately the front of his SAAB crashed into the front of the truck.

Both vehicles came to rest facing a southwest direction, partially in the roadway and shoulder on their wheels with major front end damage detail CHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet self-extricated following the collision and was later transported with major injuries to Lompoc Medical Center explain CHP.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Buellton Area CHP at 805-688-5551.