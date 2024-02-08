Non-profit group tasked with plugging orphaned oil and gas wells in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Well Done Foundation, a non-profit focused on plugging orphaned oil and gas wells, announced on Thursday that Santa Barbara County awarded the group its first well-plugging project in California.

According to the Well Done Foundation, the current focus is on 50 wells across the county with four that have been highlighted by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson due to their proximity to neighborhoods in the Santa Mara/Orcutt area.

“The oil industry provided my mom with the opportunity to raise two sons on her own. It is responsible for countless jobs and billions in revenue for the County, and it’s near and dear to my heart," explained Supervisor Nelson. "Advancements in technology and a more comprehensive understanding of how to mitigate some of the risks associated with orphaned or mismanaged wells are now available, and I look forward to working with Well Done Foundation, the oil industry and all regional partners to limit risk and increase the level of safety in our communities for the long term.”

The Santa Barbara County Legacy Orphan Well Project is a collaborative effort amongst state, regional, and county government agencies as well as community organizations and private businesses detail Well Done Foundation.

According to the Well Done Foundation, orphaned oil and gas wells are estimated to contribute to 20 to 30% or methane leaks in the United States and the most effective tool to prevent those leaks are properly capped wells.

“Our team is ready to have boots on the ground and begin the process of quantifying greenhouse gas emissions at the orphan well sites we have identified for the first phase of this project,” said Curtis Shuck, Chairman of Well Done Foundation. “We are grateful to the state of California and Santa Barbara County for recognizing the importance of plugging orphan wells in their state and the immediate impact it will have on the environment and their local communities.”

The Well Done Foundation has plugged over 40 orphaned wells in several states across the country and prevented more than 950,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere explain the Well Done Foundation.