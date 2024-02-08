Kimberly Machliet sentenced Wednesday in connection with 2018 Santa Maria murder

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Kimberly Lynn Machliet, 39, of Santa Maria was sentenced to ten years plus 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of her former roommate Joseph Govey in 2018.

A jury found Machleit guilty of murder in the first degree as well as found true the special allegation that she personally discharged a firearm causing death explain Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Machleit and her boyfriend, Donald Anderson, argued with their roommate, Joseph Govey on Dec. 3, 2018, at a residence they all shared at 2291 Professional Parkway in Santa Maria state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Govey went downstairs to the residence's kitchen after arguing when Machleit got a shotgun and followed him downstairs.

Machleit then shot and killed Govey in the kitchen relay Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office detail that another roommate, Anderson, and Machleit then cut up Govey's body, cleaned up the crime scene, and attempted to hide the body in the reeds at a water hazard at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo.

Govey's body was discovered and identified in 2020 and Machleit was arrested for murder by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Special Investigation Bureau.

Anderson remains in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges and receiving a ten-year and eight-month sentence state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.