Low-voltage power line falls on school bus in Santa Maria with no injuries Tuesday morning

today at 9:54 am
Published 10:03 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A low-voltage power line fell on a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus at Park Avenue and Pine Street with no injuries reported Tuesday morning.

According to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD), weather caused the low-voltage line to fall on top of the bus carrying about ten students around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The students and driver remained on the bus until firefighters determined the line was no longer dangerous and the students all made it to class on time detail SMJUHSD.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

