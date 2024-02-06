Falcon 9 launch announced for Tuesday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a launch window for Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9:01 p.m. for a Falcon 9 liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 22 Starlink Satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

Backup opportunities have been designated until 9:38 p.m. with additional opportunities on Wednesday, Feb. 7 starting at 5:17 p.m. detail SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.

This will be the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission which has previously launched: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transport-9, and seven previous Starlink missions.

After the first stage separation, the booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.