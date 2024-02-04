Highway 135 closed between Highway 1 and Highway 101 on Sunday

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Highway 135 has been fully closed due to downed trees from one mile north of the junction with Highway 101 in Los Alamos to one mile south of the junction with Highway 1.

According to Caltrans District 5, there is no estimate for reopening of the road.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

For the latest information on road conditions, check out Caltrans' Quickmap.