One man arrested for illegal cannabis sales in Santa Maria Thursday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning at a residence in the 800 block of Smith Street in Santa Maria for illegal cannabis sales.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office served a warrant at the residence and seized around 90 pounds of cannabis flower, a non-serialized AR15 rifle, and over $300,000 state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested the 24-year-old man and booked him at the Northern Branch Jail on the following charges: felony sales/transport cannabis without a license, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of cannabis for sale, and misdemeanor illegal cannabis sales.

The man remains in custody with bail set at $20,000 and charges related to the illegal rifle are pending further investigation explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detail that legalizing and regulating cannabis was intended to create safe and reliable products for public consumption and illegal sales undermine that intent as well as pose serious risks to consumers.

The enforcement of arrests for illegal cannabis sales is an essential element of a well-regulated and responsible cannabis market relay the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.