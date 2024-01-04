One Lompoc Police officer hospitalized following collision during fugitive apprehension Thursday

LOMPOC, Calif. – An officer with the Lompoc Police Department was hospitalized while assisting U.S. Marshals in capturing a fugitive in the 800 block of North A Street on Thursday.

According to Lompoc Police Department, around 11:49 a.m. on Thursday, while officers with Lompoc Police Department were assisting the U.S. Marshals fugitive apprehension personnel, two Lompoc Police vehicles were involved in a collision.

One Lompoc Police Department officer sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he is currently recovering explain Lompoc Police Department.

The male fugitive sought by law enforcement was arrested and the California Highway Patrol is now investigating the collision detail Lompoc Police Department.