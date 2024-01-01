Second Annual 5k fun run returns to Waller Park to honor fallen SBC firefighter

ORCUTT, Calif.- On January 6th of this year, community members will gather at Waller Park in Orcutt to remember the life of Santa Barbara County Firefighter Joey De Anda.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Second Annual Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run as Joey embodied the definition of a selfless leader in our community. This fundraiser comes at a time when community support has become the only way to fill the gaps in the budgets of Santa Barbara County’s first responding agencies; these donations help provide them with everything they may need, from safety equipment to mental health support." Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, One805 Co-Founder/Chairperson & CEO

De Anda passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, in an off-duty accident at China Peak.

He was a Central Coast native and graduated from Cal Poly in 2018.

De Anda worked for San Luis Ambulance, AMR, Cal Fire, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and by August of 2018, started working his dream job with Calstar helicopter ambulances.

In 2020, De Anda completed the fire academy and hoped, with all of his schooling as well as the experience he had gained, to one day be the Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

With a great turnout in last year's race, the Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run is now looking to raise funds for One805, the organization that helps support all of Santa Barbara County's first responders.

The 5k is open to all community members with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. and the race itself scheduled to begin for children at 8:30 a.m. and the full race starting at 9 a.m.

Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12 and parking inside Waller Park the day of the event will be limited to emergency personnel.

For more information about the race, including how to register or to donate, click here.