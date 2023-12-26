SpaceX targeting Saturday for Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

LOMPOC, Calif. – SpaceX announced it is targeting Saturday, Dec. 30 for its next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:17 p.m., with a backup availability until 11:16 p.m.

This launch will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), according to SpaceX.

If needed, SpaceX said additional opportunities are also available on Tuesday, Jan. 2 starting at 6:13 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about fifteen minutes prior to liftoff.

"This is the first flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission," said SpaceX. "Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean."

SpaceX added "This launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities that will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters."