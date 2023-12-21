Two Los Angeles residents arrested in connection with Thursday morning burglary in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two Los Angeles residents were arrested in connection with a burglary at Discount Cigarettes in Lompoc Thursday morning.

According to Lompoc Police Department, around 1:21 a.m. Thursday, the owner of Discount Cigarettes called Lompoc Police to report he was watching live surveillance of three people attempting to enter his store through the front door.

Responding officers discovered all three people putting items into bags and a vehicle that was backed up to the front door of the business fled the scene leaving behind two people in the store detail Lompoc Police Department.

The pursuit of the vehicle was called off to protect public safety, but a trail of stolen merchandise and burglary tools were recovered from the vehicle as it fled the area explain Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police Department, the two people left behind fled in opposite directions, but were eventually arrested with burglary tools in their possession.

The total merchandise recovered totaled over $20,000 with around $10,000 to $15,000 still outstanding detail Lompoc Police Department.

The two Los Angeles residents, a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, were booked into Lompoc Police Department Jail on the following charges: