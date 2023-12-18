Two Santa Maria men arrested in connection with mail carrier robbery and package thefts Sunday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two Santa Maria residents were arrested on Sunday in connection with the robbery of a USPS mail carrier at knife-point and a series of later thefts from secure mailboxes in the Santa Maria area.

On Dec. 12 of this year, the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) began investigating the robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier at knife-point by an unidentified person detail SMPD.

Mail keys were taken during that robbery and over the next several days, reports of theft from secure mailboxes were reported explain SMPD.

According to SMPD, on Dec. 17 around 3:07 a.m., officers located a suspect matching the description from the robbery at the Motel 6 on North Preisker and after an investigation, the man was found to be in possession of items reported stolen from secure mailboxes.

Eventually, SMPD detail that two Santa Maria residents, a 39-year-old and a 37-year-old, were arrested for multiple felonies including robbery and theft-related crimes.

The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPD Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 ext. 2278.