Missile interceptor successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A test of an FTG-12, a ground-based interceptor missile, was launched successfully from Vandenberg Space Force at 6:38 a.m. Monday morning.

The test of the ground-based missile interceptor is part of the broader Midcourse Defense system under the command of U.S. North Command, headquartered out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"At Vandenberg, the Missile Defense Agency mission is not just a mission, but our mission, and our Guardians and Airmen take great pride in contributing to the safeguarding of our nation's security,” said Colonel Bryan Titus, Space Launch 30 Commander. "We've witnessed significant growth this year, doubling our launch cadence from last year. It is vital that we continue to expand our capacity and foster greater agility for our space and test range partners and in every aspect of space launch operations.”

The Missile Defense Agency announced in March of this year that FTG-12 test launches would be included in the federal agency's Fiscal Year 2024 budget.