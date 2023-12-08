Two inmates and one Sheriff’s deputy transported with minor injuries after traffic collision Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two inmates and one Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy had minor injuries following a traffic incident Thursday afternoon.

A Sheriff's Office transportation van with two deputies and two inmates heading from Lompoc Courthouse to the Northern Branch Jail were traveling westbound on Black Road near Dutard Road when the deputy driving attempted to pass a slow-moving semi-truck around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, while being passed, the semi-truck began to turn left and the deputy driving took evasive action before colliding with an embankment and coming to a rest on the shoulder of the road.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene and had to pry the van's door open as the rails were damaged and unable to slide freely explain Santa Barbara County Sherif's Office .

The two inmates and one of the custody deputies were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and released within a few hours detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and the Sheriff's Office is also conducting an administrative review of the incident.