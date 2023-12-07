Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SpaceX selects early Friday morning for Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has designated a launch window Friday morning from 12:01 a.m. for a Falcon 9 takeoff carrying 22 Starlink satellites.

A backup launch window has been announced later Friday at 2:14 a.m. as well as Sunday, Dec. 9 at 12 a.m.

The forecast calls for clear skies and winds around 22 miles per hour and the booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship waiting in the Pacific Ocean after first stage separation.

This will be the 13 mission for the Falcon 9 booster which previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, and six previous Starlink missions.

The payload of Starlink satellites are destined for low-Earth orbit where they will join the existing and interconnected constellation.

You can watch the launch live here.

