Community comes together to help send Ander Rodriguez and family to Disneyland

After trying to conceive for years, Carina and Luis Rodriguez welcomed their son Ander Rodriguez into the world.

At only eight months old, an MRI in September of 2021 revealed that little Ander had Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma (PMA), a pediatric brain tumor.

Ever since that diagnosis and the many appointments and treatments since, he has fought for a life that still has only just begun.

"Ander got an MRI and that’s when they saw he had brain and spine tumors," write Carina and Luis Rodriguez. "After my husband and I tried to conceive for 2 years we finally had a precious little guy, so to hear the news that he had cancer after the biopsy completely shattered us and his sisters. We have never known Ander without cancer, he has had it since birth."

Recently, Ander tested positive for blood bacteria and his brain tumor has visibly grown in his latest MRI, but his parents don't know a cancer-hardened patient, they know their outgoing and loving son.

"He is such a strong, happy, and outgoing little guy that every person that meets him has trouble believing that he has cancer," detail Ander's parents. "He loves going out to his grandparent’s house on both sides of our family. He also loves anything to do with Bluey."

Ander's story made it to the California-based non-profit fundraising organization Campaign One At A Time and the group knew it had to make his dream to visit Disneyland with his family a reality.

"We haven’t been able to take a family trip with Ander because of his situation," explain Carina and Luis. "Now that he’s a bit older and since he is doing so well with his treatment we would love to finally be able to take a family trip."

If you want to help Ander visit Disneyland, check out this link to the Campaign One At A Time page for just that.