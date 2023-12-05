Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Community comes together to help send Ander Rodriguez and family to Disneyland

Ander Rodriguez/Courtesy of the Rodriguez family
By
today at 3:25 pm
Published 3:58 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – After trying to conceive for years, Carina and Luis Rodriguez welcomed their son Ander Rodriguez into the world.

At only eight months old, an MRI in September of 2021 revealed that little Ander had Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma (PMA), a pediatric brain tumor.

Ever since that diagnosis and the many appointments and treatments since, he has fought for a life that still has only just begun.

"Ander got an MRI and that’s when they saw he had brain and spine tumors," write Carina and Luis Rodriguez. "After my husband and I tried to conceive for 2 years we finally had a precious little guy, so to hear the news that he had cancer after the biopsy completely shattered us and his sisters. We have never known Ander without cancer, he has had it since birth."

Recently, Ander tested positive for blood bacteria and his brain tumor has visibly grown in his latest MRI, but his parents don't know a cancer-hardened patient, they know their outgoing and loving son.

"He is such a strong, happy, and outgoing little guy that every person that meets him has trouble believing that he has cancer," detail Ander's parents. "He loves going out to his grandparent’s house on both sides of our family. He also loves anything to do with Bluey."

Ander's story made it to the California-based non-profit fundraising organization Campaign One At A Time and the group knew it had to make his dream to visit Disneyland with his family a reality.

"We haven’t been able to take a family trip with Ander because of his situation," explain Carina and Luis. "Now that he’s a bit older and since he is doing so well with his treatment we would love to finally be able to take a family trip."

If you want to help Ander visit Disneyland, check out this link to the Campaign One At A Time page for just that.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Ander Rodriguez
Campaign One At A Time
Community Involvement
KEYT
pediatric cancer
Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
What's Right

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content