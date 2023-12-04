Substitute teacher removed from Righetti High School for report of inappropriate behavior, investigation ongoing

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District and law enforcement are currently investigating a report of inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher at Righetti High School, according to the district.

SMJUHSD said the investigation is ongoing, and the substitute has been removed from the sub pool.

The report of inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher at RHS came in on Friday, according to the district.

"Righetti administration immediately notified the School Resource Officer (SRO) and removed the substitute from the campus," said SMJUHSD. The district also said it has notified parents.

"All substitutes must complete live scan fingerprinting that is sent to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a criminal background check," said SMJUHSD. "In addition, the information is also reviewed by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing."

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said its School Resource Deputy was notified of the incident on Friday afternoon and has been working closely with Righetti High School Administration since.

"His investigation is ongoing and has not reached conclusion," commented the sheriff's office.