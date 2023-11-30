Santa Maria Police ask for public’s help locating potentially armed and dangerous man

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 50-year-old Raymundo 'Ray' Manois Alarcio who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He is known to have a firearm and is considered dangerous.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, Alarcio is 5'10", medium build, with black hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be in the Santa Maria or Guadalupe area.

Alarcio has an outstanding warrant from charges for felonious assault and criminal threats from earlier in November detail Santa Maria Police Department.

If you have any information on Alarcio's whereabouts, contact Detective Brian Santiago at 805-928-3781 ext. 1362 or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.