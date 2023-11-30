Skip to Content
Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Friday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Image courtesy of SpaceX
today at 4:20 pm
Published 4:43 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected a launch window on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10:19 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of the Korea 425 Mission destined for eventual low-Earth orbit.

A live webcast of the launch will begin 15 minutes before liftoff and can be watched here.

The Korea 425 Mission has a total of 25 spacecraft on board destined to enter a low earth orbit following first-stage separation.

The Falcon 9 booster scheduled for the launch has been previously used for 17 other missions: Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and seven Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will return to land at Vandenberg Space Force Base's Landing Zone 4.

