Fire crews responded to mobile home fire Tuesday evening in Lompoc

Lompoc Fire Department
today at 11:07 am
Published 11:19 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a mobile home at 610 E. Pine around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported from the scene and the incident remains under investigation explain Lompoc Fire Department.

According to Lompoc Fire Department, responding crews discovered a moderate amount of smoke coming from the residence and firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single bedroom.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

