Fire crews responded to mobile home fire Tuesday evening in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a mobile home at 610 E. Pine around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported from the scene and the incident remains under investigation explain Lompoc Fire Department.

According to Lompoc Fire Department, responding crews discovered a moderate amount of smoke coming from the residence and firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single bedroom.