Santa Maria Police ask for public’s help in finding man and truck involved in Monday bank robbery

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a man and pickup truck involved in a bank robbery on Monday in Santa Maria.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, the man is described as 5'8" with a heavy build and was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a surgical mask and a red and white flannel jacket over a black hooded sweater.

The man was driving a grey 2015 Ford F-150 extended cab with a long bed and a black construction-style rack detail Santa Maria Police Department.

On Nov. 27, around 8:15 a.m., the Community West Bank at 122 E. Betteravia Road was robbed at knifepoint and the man kept employees inside the branch while he left with an undisclosed amount of money detail Santa Maria Police Department.

No employees were injured during the incident explain Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police Detectives alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are processing the evidence at the scene of the incident and are actively searching for the truck believed to be based out of the Southern California region detail Santa Maria Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Ivan Swenson at 805-928-3781 ext. 1648.