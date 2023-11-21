Skip to Content
Detectives ask community help investigating shooting of 14-year-old girl in Santa Maria

Published 3:16 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for community assistance in the investigation of a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl on Monday night.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the unincorporated area between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Deputies said the victim may not know the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

"While the available details for public release are limited at this stage of the investigation, detectives are sharing this information with the public to ensure safety and encourage potential witnesses to come forward," said the sheriff's office.

Detectives are specially seeking any information of an altercation near vehicles along the road between Santa Maria and Guadalupe on the night of Nov. 20, Monday.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, the sheriff's office asked that you contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.

If you wish to remain anonymous, the sheriff's office said you can provide information through the tip line at 805-681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

