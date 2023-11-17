Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue distressed baby camel
SANTA MARIA, Calif. — In a unique animal rescue operation, Santa Barbara County firefighters came to the aid of a distressed baby camel near Santa Maria.
The rescue took place along Tepusquet Canyon Road near Sisquoc when firefighters responded to reports of an 8-month-old baby camel, named 'Frankie,' stuck on a hillside. According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, Frankie needed assistance to navigate down the steep terrain.
Images and a video of the rescue operation were shared on social media by county fire, showcasing the collaborative efforts of the firefighters and Frankie's mother:
Camel Assist: ME 23 responded to the 7000 block of Tepesque Canyon, Santa Maria. Firefighters help a baby camel in distress on the hillside. With the assistance of Frankie's mother, personnel guiding the 8-month-old camel off the hillside, reuniting the family at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/YfKfjaXivI— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 17, 2023