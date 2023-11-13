Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Three women medically transported following two-vehicle collision on Highway 246 Monday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 6:51 pm
Published 7:09 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cuesta Street and Highway 246 with three of the four involved female occupants needing medical transport Monday evening.

Two of the women transported had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Hospital and the other woman in that vehicle had only minor injuries detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department explained that in the other vehicle involved, the single female driver required extraction and was transported with major injuries via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the investigation into the incident is being managed by the California Highway Patrol.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Calstar Helicopter
CHP
KEYT
medical transport
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
santa ynez
vehicle collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content