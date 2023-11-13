Three women medically transported following two-vehicle collision on Highway 246 Monday

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cuesta Street and Highway 246 with three of the four involved female occupants needing medical transport Monday evening.

Two of the women transported had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Hospital and the other woman in that vehicle had only minor injuries detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department explained that in the other vehicle involved, the single female driver required extraction and was transported with major injuries via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the investigation into the incident is being managed by the California Highway Patrol.