Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for Saturday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a 55-minute launch window on Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 10:49 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-9 mission destined for a low-Earth orbit.

A backup launch window has been designated for Sunday, Nov. 12 starting at 10:49 a.m.

The Transporter-9 mission is SpaceX's ninth smallsat rideshare program and will carry 90 payloads heading for low-Earth orbit including CubeSats, MicroSats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying their own spacecraft for later deployment.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast of the launch will begin 10 minutes prior to launch

The Falcon 9 booster supporting this mission has previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and six Starlink missions.