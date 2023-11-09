Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for Saturday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

KEYT
By
today at 5:39 pm
Published 6:46 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a 55-minute launch window on Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 10:49 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-9 mission destined for a low-Earth orbit.

A backup launch window has been designated for Sunday, Nov. 12 starting at 10:49 a.m.

The Transporter-9 mission is SpaceX's ninth smallsat rideshare program and will carry 90 payloads heading for low-Earth orbit including CubeSats, MicroSats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying their own spacecraft for later deployment.

For more information about these new small-scale satellites, click here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast of the launch will begin 10 minutes prior to launch and can be found here.

The Falcon 9 booster supporting this mission has previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and six Starlink missions.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
Santa Barbara
satellites
spaceport
spacex
Transporter-9 mission
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content