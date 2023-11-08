Skip to Content
Fire crews responded to trailer fire in Casmalia early Wednesday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 9:53 am
Published 10:38 am

CASMALIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a 20-foot travel trailer on fire in the 5500 block of Ticino Street in Casmalia around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, neighbors reported black smoke and the sound of popping coming form the trailer at the rear of a residence.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at 3:10 a.m. and, despite their efforts, one deceased cat was reported from the scene detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation explain Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Casmalia
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
trailer fire

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

